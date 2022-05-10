Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall stuns in high-waisted leather trousers The Little Mix songstress likes to experiment with her style

Jade Thirlwall is never short of cute outfits to share with fans. The Little Mix singer loves to push the boat out when it comes to style – and we are not complaining. The 29-year-old recently shared a new monochrome ensemble on social media and of course, she looked amazing.

Jade sported a black cropped tank-top with a pair of high-waisted leather trousers in a cargo pant silhouette. She accessorised with a furry black and white contrast bucket hat and a pair of pale yellow shaded sunglasses.

The star posed and pouted for the camera, showing off a glimpse of a fresh manicure. She wore her brunette ringlets down loose, letting them cascade past her shoulders.

Jade took to Instagram to share the outfit with her 8.9 million followers. She captioned the eclectic series of images: "Less than a week left of the #ConfettiTour. Who’s watching the livestream of the show on the 14th?" with a red love heart and sparkle emoji.

Jade rocked the all-black ensemble

Unsurprising, fans loved Jade's wholesome yet emotional post and the host of outfits she donned in the snaps. "Stunning," one fan penned, while another commented: "I live for these photo dumps." A third added: "Absolutely beautiful," with a string of fire emojis.

Jade also looked adorable in dungarees

Other outfits that Jade included in the post included the star sporting a pair of adorable blue denim dungarees from American label Tommy Hilfiger, a dark tangerine crop top and tartan trousers, a dreamy mesh jewel-encrusted bustier bodice look, and a leopard print dressing gown alongside twinning bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

She posed alongside her bandmates in matching dressing gowns

Jade recently showed off her favorutie fluffy bucket hat with another must-see look. The brunette beauty looked super sporty in a black track top with contrast panel white sleeves and quarter-zip detailing, which she paired with some black shell suit trousers. The singer completed her look with the striking bucket hat, with a large checkerboard print pattern.

