Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall stuns in sporty outfit – just wait 'til you see her hat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jade Thirlwall is never shy to share her dreamy looks with fans. The Little Mix singer is known to sport some dazzling outfits which are always a go-to source of style inspiration. Her latest ensemble to captivate? An off-duty monochrome look that sent fans into a fashion frenzy.

SEE: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock tandem breastfeeds her twins in incredible picture

The 29-year-old looked super sporty in a black track top with contrast panel white sleeves and quarter-zip detailing, which she paired with some black shell suit trousers. The star completed her look with a striking black and white fluffy bucket hat, with a large checkerboard print pattern.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards left fighting for breath after TikTok challenge ends in disaster

Jade wore her caramel tresses down in cascading curls and opted for a glamorous show-ready beauty look. A defined nude lip, brushed brows, glittering pink eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner flick and bronzed contour culminated in a sultry makeup concoction.

DISCOVER: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall breaks her silence about new boyfriend

The star posed beside a blue and yellow-painted brick wall backstage, subsequently posing for an up-close selfie which allowed fans a glimpse of her colourful manicure and silver glint of her nose ring.

Jade looked unreal in the outfit

The singer took to social media to share the hiking-meets-high fashion look with her 8.8 million followers. She captioned the stylish post: "14th arena show, a win for @nufc, a win for @southshieldsfc, me mam made a roast AND I stuffed me face with Easter eggs - Newcastle was [fire, Easter egg, sparkle and heart emoji] Liverpool we're ready for ya!!"

The star posed for a selfie in the eye-catching hat

Fans and followers adored Jade's fashion-forward aesthetic and were quick to express their adoration for the singer's outfit. "Stunning," commented one fan with four heart-eyes emojis. Another penned: "GORGEOUS," while a third added: "THE PRETTIEST." A fourth agreed, saying: " Absolutely stunning."

If you couldn't agree more and would love to emulate Jade's playful look, then we have just the item for you. This colour block roll back bucket hat in black and white will add a touch of sass to any spring look and help you curate a flirty, fun outfit.

Monochrome Fluffy Bucket Hat, £11.20, ASOS

Opt for a head-to-toe monochrome look like Jade's, or jazz the hat up with a block-coloured top and some baggy blue boyfriend jeans.

SEE: Inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix

Jade recently wowed fans at Charli XCX's launch party for her new album Crash wearing a two-piece mesh co-ord that flaunted cursive tattoo-like text, asymmetric hemline, sunset ombre and mismatched fabric segments. Featuring contrast stitching and a semi-sheer appearance, the outfit helped Jade to command attention at the star-studded bash.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.