Jade Thirlwall rocks statement leather look - did you spot her statement top?

Jade Thirlwall has delighted fans with a new cutting-edge look that we are obsessing over. The Little Mix singer shared a series of stylish snaps on social media, wearing a princess-meets-punk outfit that advocated support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jade looked sensational in the outfit that consisted of long leather trousers, matching leather gloves, a bubble-gum pink teddy bear coat, pink nylon Prada bag and pink oversized T-shirt from Balenciaga with the statement 'Gay Pride' embroidered on the front.

The 29-year-old accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses down and curled. She looked effortlessly composed as she strutted through the London streets in the streetwear ensemble.

Taking to Instagram to drop the series of edgy outfit images, the star captioned the post: "Make me come through with the pressure," alongside a string of heart and fire emojis.

Jade made a statement with her outfit choice

Celebrity friends and fans were besotted with Jade's look and the message it championed. "Jade Thirlwall is the moment," commented one fan. "Icons supporting icons," said another. Little Mix dancer Claudimar Neto candidly added: "You my friend are something special, the way you ride and support everyone. This is why we love you."

Jade looked incredible in pink

Interested in emulating Jade's nineties leather trouser look? These faux leather trousers from Bershka are a key wardrobe staple and are incredibly versatile.

Faux Leather Trousers, £25.99, Bershka

Team them with radiant block colours like Jade to create a quirky contrast ensemble, or simply layer with a classic white T-shirt for a grab 'n' go outfit.

Jade recently sported another luxury outfit while appearing on Drag Race vs The World. The brunette beauty wore a tartan red and blue blazer with in-build gloves and a matching skirt from It-girl brand Natasha Zinko.

The checkered co-ord was quite the head-turner, especially when teamed with a long-sleeved cut-out black turtleneck crop top from Revolve. Oozing playful punk attitude and cheeky school-girl charm, the outfit delighted Little Mix and Drag Race fans alike.

