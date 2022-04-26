We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When she's not busy presenting This Morning or Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield, fans might assume Holly Willoughby takes time to chill at home, relaxing with her children and puppy Bailey - but it seems the glamorous star is already onto the next project!

Holly is set to host a new programme on ITV, The Real Games, and was spotted at the press day on Monday evening rocking a seriously chic, 60s-inspired mini dress.

Complete with a stylish two-tone colouring, Holly's feminine frock featured drop sleeves, a smart collar and flattering button-down design.

In photos posted to The One Show host Alex Scott's Instagram from the press day, Holly looks stunning in the vintage-inspired frock as she sat alongside Alex.

Alex shared the photo to her Instagram Story

The fashionable mother-of-three styled her dress with statement strappy heels, teasing her icy blonde hair into an elegant-up do.

Fans were quick to notice the star has been sporting a new hairstyle of late, commenting on a glowy selfie posted to Holly's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, where she wore her hair in the same chic style.

"Love the hair," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful Holly," as several others left heart-eye emojis beneath the radiant selfie.

If you love Holly's fun and flirty shift dress, we've found several lookalikes we know wouldn't look out of place in the This Morning star's enviable wardrobe.

White Boucle Shift Dress, £38, River Island

Work this boucle mini-dress with chunky boots for a slick evening attire, or tone it down with nude heeled miles for the ultimate daytime look, perfect for the incoming summer weather.

Hosted by Holly and Freddie Flintoff, The Real Games will also see former professional footballer and television presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

The new programme will see celebrities go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges.

