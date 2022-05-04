Holly Willoughby models three wedding rings – just like these royals The presenter has been pictured with several diamond bands

Holly Willoughby has been married to her husband Dan Baldwin since 2007 after he proposed with a gorgeous solitaire diamond.

But she now wears a whopping three rings on her left hand, similar to the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge. Photos have shown the This Morning star, 41, rocking a round cut diamond on a platinum band sandwiched between what we assume is her wedding ring and an eternity band, both of which are studded with diamonds.

Unlike Holly's traditional solitaire, Meghan Markle was given a trilogy diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry which was later upgraded to feature a pave band, but she also wears another two rings. The sentimental rock is stacked next to her gold wedding band that is traditionally worn by royal brides and an eternity diamond ring.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton's iconic diamond and sapphire rock, which once belonged to Princess Diana, is similarly joined by two further rings.

The This Morning host was given a solitaire engagement ring from husband Dan Baldwin

Holly previously opened up about Dan's "shock" proposal, which took place while Holly was in the bath the day they moved into their London home.

Speaking to The Mirror shortly after their wedding, she said: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock.

Meghan Markle's engagement and wedding rings

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly."

One of Holly's diamond bands appears to be a more recent addition, as some photos of the star show her wearing just her engagement and wedding rings.

Kate Middleton also wears three rings on her left hand

However, she was spotted wearing none of them amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling co-host Phillip Schofield: "I'm permanently taking my rings off. I keep forgetting to put them back on 'cos I'm always washing my hands, so I've just given up now!"

Holly and producer Dan met in 2004 on the ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem. Three years later, on 4 August 2007, the pair said 'I do' in front of a star-studded guest list at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

They are now proud parents to three children – Harry, Belle and Chester.

