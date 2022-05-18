Eva Longoria steals the show in flirty sheer dress at Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria made quite the entrance to the first red carpet of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old stole the show in a beautiful, semi-sheer black gown by Alberta Ferretti to attend the screening of Final Cut. Eva's exquisite dress featured a ruffled skirt, scoop neckline, and delicate scattered sequins and embellishments.

She accessorized with a black velvet and diamond statement choker and killer strappy heels that featured diamante trims.

Eva wore her brunette tresses up in a softly curled ponytail with loose tendrils framing her face. Her makeup focused on her eyes with lashings of mascara and winged eyeliner, which she teamed with a soft nude lip.

There's no denying that Eva's figure looked incredible underneath her frock, and she has credited a diverse fitness routine for helping her get back to feeling her best following the birth of her son Santiago in 2018.

Eva looked gorgeous in her romantic dress

"I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she previously explained to People.

However, since the birth of her son, Eva has turned her attention to weightlifting, and most recently, trampolining. "I still love yoga," she told Us Weekly. "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

In the past, Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all.

The semi-sheer fabric showed off hints of Eva's toned figure

In fact, when Eva's trainer Grant Roberts shared a video of her training and a fan asked: "How much cardio does Eva do?" Grant replied: "Some, but Eva looks the way she does because of weight training."

Food-wise, Eva maintains as healthy a diet as she can. "I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise," she told People.

A typical day of food for her includes egg whites for breakfast, and fish tacos, shepherd's pie or curry for lunch and dinner.

