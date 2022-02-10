Eva Longoria stuns in figure-hugging dress for exciting launch

Eva Longoria turned heads in a figure-hugging LBD for the New York launch of her Casa Del Sol tequila on Wednesday.

The former Desperate Housewives star looked gorgeous in the black frock, which featured a turtleneck with cut-out detailing across her shoulder. Eva teamed the look with a matching pair of knee-high boots and accessorized with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings.

Her brunette tresses were styled in long, loose waves and she wore a subtle bronzed smokey eye with a dark nude lip.

Eva shared some behind-the-scenes clips from her exciting launch at private members club Zero Bond, revealing the elegant spread she had put on for her guests as they sampled the three different types of tequila on offer – a blanco, a reposado, and an Añejo.

The 46-year-old announced her new venture last September, billing her tequila as an "ultra-premium spirits brand... made from the finest hand-selected 100-percent Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico".

Eva looked gorgeous in her LBD

Speaking of Casa Del Sol at the time, Eva said: "When creating Casa Del Sol, we wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest.

"From the liquid to the legacy, we took the time to develop an ultra-premium tequila focusing on authenticity and a distinct flavor profile."

Eva launch Casa Del Sol in 2021

She added: "It is always my mission to uplift the voices of women and celebrate my Mexican heritage, so that others may be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities."

"With Casa Del Sol, we are bringing together casual drinkers and tequila enthusiasts alike to enjoy a product with bold taste that everyone will find unforgettable."

