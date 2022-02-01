Eva Longoria turns heads with an unbelievable new swimsuit photo The Desperate Housewives star is already beach ready

Eva Longoria absolutely stunned fans and famous friends alike at the start of the week when she revealed that she was on the cover of Women's Health magazine.

However, it was her cover shot for the issue that really left many impressed, as she showed off just how toned and athletic her physique was.

She wore an orange high-cut bikini bottom with a zip-up brown cropped top that made her look incredibly sporty, all while flexing her sensational abs.

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son enjoys making homemade tortillas - and a mess!

Eva looked radiant as she smiled brightly for the camera while shooting in the mountains, and appropriately captioned her shot: "2022 motto: Calm, confident & crushing it. Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover!"

Many celebrities were immediately left wowed, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "What a babe," and Sophia Bush commenting: "Calm. Confident. And SO hot. You will forever be my motivation in @thenessnyc class. Standing behind you makes me kick my own behind."

Several others like Paris Hilton, Mario Lopez, Zoe Saldana, and Irina Shayk also shared their approval, as did scores of fans, with heart and flame emojis.

Eva turned up the heat for the cover of Women's Health

The Desperate Housewives star revealed, however, that there was a lot more effort that went into turning out a strong shot than you'd think.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from her cover shoot that she posted, Eva appeared in a white bathrobe, fuzzy slippers, and a face mask with her hair in clips as she struggled to climb uphill for the session.

Her hair stylist took the video of her as he simply laughed at her inability to make the journey, while she mentioned that she'd scraped her knee and was out of breath.

Upon remarking that the shoot was ironically for Women's Health, she replied: "I am the picture of health!"

The actress shared a BTS clip from the cover shoot

She even showed off the spectacular set-up for the photoshoot, along with snippets of hers in her orange swimsuit look, eating almonds, and wearing a one-piece patterned knit swimsuit as well.

