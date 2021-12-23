Victoria Beckham has the best reaction to Eva Longoria's incredible poolside photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Eva Longoria works hard every day to stay healthy and fit – constantly sharing her incredible fitness routine, which involves jumping on a mini-trampoline, with her fans, so it's no surprise that she proudly showed off the results ahead of Christmas.

The Desperate Housewives star, 46, teased fans on Wednesday, sharing an envy-inducing picture of herself sitting on the edge of her pool whilst wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder pink swimsuit by sustainable brand Caribum.

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son enjoys making homemade tortillas - and a mess!

The piece, named "Flamenco One Piece Blush," retails at $109 and features a daring open back.

"This is what Xmas in LA looks like," she cheekily wrote alongside the post.

Eva Longoria looked gorgeous in a pink swimsuit

The sizzling picture was a hit with friends and fans alike and good friend Victoria Beckham was one of the first to comment, simply sending her several pink love heart emojis.

"Why are you aging backwards?" asked celebrity photographer Brian Bowen Smith, whilst Chelsea Handler added: "Looking pretty good."

A fourth remarked: "I can literally see your abs through your swimsuit."

The star is very open about her exercise routine with her Instagram followers, often sharing videos of herself doing squats with dumbbell curls, high knees, jumping jacks, inverted Vs, and step squats on The Ness Trampoline. Even her son Santiago has gotten in on the fun!

The actress keeps fans up to date with her fitness routine

Eva has also made changes to her diet, all thanks to the pandemic and being stuck at home.

"I've been really bringing it during COVID. I've been making everything from fish tacos to shepherd's pie to curry. No day is the same," she told EatingWell in a recent interview.

"I'm always scouring online and on Instagram. I follow a lot of foodie people and I've been trying new recipes."

