Eva Longoria enjoys an LA Christmas in gorgeous pink swimsuit Winter never looked so hot!

For many, winter might mean cold nights in wrapped up by the fireplace, but this isn't the case for Eva Longoria as she's soaking up the sun's rays over in Los Angeles.

The Desperate Housewives star shared a snap of herself relaxing in a luxurious swimming pool in a pink one-strap swimsuit that perfectly hugged all of her curves. The beautiful piece of swimwear also appeared to be skintight, as the star's toned abs could also be seen. The star's hair was done up beautifully in a ponytail and she was also rocking some expensive-looking golden earrings.

Eva Longoria discusses her friendship with Victoria Beckham

"This is what Xmas in LA looks like," she quipped in her caption, adding a string of Christmas tree emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, she showed how she worked on her gym-honed body, sharing some clips of her doing some weightlifting and then making some healthy dinners with her family, including her son, Santiago.

Fans went wild in the comments, including fashion superstar Victoria Beckham who commented with several double heart emojis.

"Your Christmas looks incredible," said a second, while a third added: "The most beautiful lady and special friend anyone could ask for!"

Eva looked flawless in the swimsuit

And others were amazed at the star's flawless physique, as one exclaimed: "Omg Eva are those abs???" and a second posted: "So beautiful, figure [flame emojis]."

This is hardly the first time that Eva has sparked a fan reaction with her swimwear posts as back in October she rocked a blue and white bikini as she celebrated her best friend's birthday.

The celebrations took place in Mexico, and the star stunned fans in item, showing off her toned legs and enviable physique as she lounged in a hanging basket chair with the sun beaming down on her.

Eva always looks like perfect

Fans were quick to share their love, posting flame emojis and calling the 46-year-old "gorgeous".

In another picture, to celebrate her best friend's birthday, the pair posed together with Eva rocking a stylish straw hat and strapless bikini as her friend wore a classic black one piece.

"Happy birthday to the best madrina, friend, sister, partner in philanthropy, person to laugh, travel, eat, play cards, lay in the sun with, everything," she captioned the snap of entrepreneur and actress Maria Bravo.

"I love you so much Maria, so happy God put you in my path, so that I may know what true friendship means. Wishing you many blessings today and always!"

