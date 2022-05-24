Helen Flanagan is a goddess in the prettiest floral bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan seems to be jetting off here, there and everywhere – meaning we are subject to an endless supply of incredible beach babe outfits. The former Coronation Street actress is currently soaking up the sun while on holiday with her family and shared a must-see bikini look for fans to gush over.

The mother-of-three looked radiant in a red floral bikini from lingerie label Pour Moi, which boasted an adorable crimson, blue and cream colour palette and the classic foliage print. The bikini top featured cut-out, thick strap detailing that wrapped around the torso and the bikini briefs had eye-catching tie-knot details on the side.

Helen, 31, completed her summer ensemble with a pair of Burberry nova checked sliders, adding a touch of luxury to the feminine look. She wore her blonde hair scraped back in a hair bun with a black butterfly clip as she posed with her toddler Charlie for the wholesome photo.

The actress accessorised with a pair of blacked-out sunglasses, while her youngest child looked super sweet beside her in a blue and white turtle print co-ord and a matching bucket hat.

Helen looked radiant in red

The star took to social media to share the intimate family moment with fans online, captioning the post: "Still can’t believe I have my baby boy so grateful for you my prince," with a blue love heart emoji.

The actress posed with her son for a sweet picture

Followers and friends were quick to coo over the series of images. One commented: "You look fantastic and have a gorgeous family," while another added: "Aww so gorgeous." A third agreed, penning: "So cute, you look amazing," and a fourth said: "He is the cutest," with a red love heart emoji.

Helen and he family are currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday

If you love Helen's bikini and would love to see it hanging in your summer-ready wardrobe then you're in luck as it is still available to buy online.

Freedom Lightly Padded Underwired Wrap Bikini, £28.50, Pour Moi

This lightly padded, underwired bikini will fit the body like a glove and give you that extra boost of confidence for sun-drenched beach days. Arm yourself with an oversized straw beach bag, sandals and sunglasses for a head-turning holiday look.

Helen recently shared another showstopping bikini snap from her holiday with her fiancé Scott Sinclair and three children. She looked sunkissed in a vivid marigold yellow bikini from the same brand as she posed with her kids on the balcony of their holiday apartment.

Her children looked adorable in matching lemon yellow outfits with pineapple print - which complemented their mother's vibrant swim set.

