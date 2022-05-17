Helen Flanagan is a vision in flattering LBD

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan is never shy to share some covetable new dress looks with fans online. The former Coronation Street actress is an abundant source of summer style inspiration and knows how to rock both date-night numbers and feminine daywear frocks.

MORE: Helen Flanagan looks picture perfect in romantic dress

Helen's latest captivating look was a black mini dress from Karen Millen, which featured a sultry satin panel across the bust, a flattering A-line skirt and a clean-lined silhouette. The star posed in the outfit outside the Stanley House Hotel & Spa in Lancashire, crafting the ultimate dressed-to-impress aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shares heartfelt update on her breastfeeding journey

The 31-year-old teamed the dress with a pair of barely-there black heels and wore her beachy blonde waves down loose. She opted for a glamorous makeup look, consisting of a sunkissed complexion, a rose-pink lip, subtle eyeliner flick and gently brushed brows.

MORE: Helen Flanagan's fans rally around to support her after emotional breastfeeding update

The mother-of-three took to social media to share the snap with fans on Instagram, alongside the simple caption: "LBD," with a black love-heart emoji.

Helen looked beautiful in black

Followers and friends adored Helen's romantic ensemble and were quick to express their positive thoughts on the look. "This outfit looks incredible on you," one said, while another added: "You look beautiful Helen." A third commented: "Looking absolutely beautiful," and another agreed, penning: "I mean HELLO," with a heart-eyes emoji.

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect little black dress, then you're in luck as Helen's is still available to buy online.

Compact Stretch Satin Panel Mini Dress, £143.20, Karen Millen

A true wardrobe staple, this beautifully cut mini dress is created from a comfortable compact stretch fabric, so you can sashay in style with the utmost confidence.

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks sensational in dreamy summer skirt

Helen recently wowed in the most feminine summer frock. She looked dreamy in a blue midi dress with a sweet ditsy floral print in shades of sky blue, cornflower blue and pale green. The number featured a simple round neckline, romantic flutter sleeves, a fit and flare waist and subtle ruching around the bust area.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.