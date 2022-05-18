Helen Flanagan stuns in body con Cinderella dress - check out the back

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan sure knows how to dress for a special occasion! The beautiful star took to Instagram to share a dazzling video of herself and her son Charlie, and in it, Helen wore an incredible dress by one of her favourite designers; Nadine Merabi. Fans adored the footage, and it generated lots of comments and likes.

Helen wore the brand's 'Lulu' dress - an eye-catching, blue beaded frock with a square neckline. It came complete with a statement feather hemline, and just oozes elegance. We love the beaded pearl mesh, it gives it a very Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala kind of vibe. The frock costs £385 and all sizes are currently available online.

Twirling her son around in the video, who was wearing a beautiful outfit from Rachel Riley, Helen wore her hair tied back and completed the look with dangly earrings and she carried a pearl clutch from Coast. How gorge?

Helen adores fashion and dressing up. She recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl." Makeup wise, the mother-of-three has some go-to-brands she always turns to. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, I also of course love Charlotte Tilbury."

When it comes to her never ending wardrobe, the former Coronation Street star loves designer accessories, but the high street has her heart.

Helen's dress:

Lulu blue dress, £385, Nadine Merabi

"I have so many high street shops that are my fave.

Helen's bag:

All Over Embellished Clutch, £55.20, Coast

"I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

