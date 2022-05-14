Helen Flanagan wows in vibrant summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's one person we can always rely on to bring the pretty summer dress looks to the table then it's Helen Flanagan. The actress seemingly has a never-ending supply of feminine frocks, which provide fans with an abundant source of fashion inspiration for the warmer months.

Helen, 31, looked dreamy in a blue midi dress with a sweet ditsy floral print in shades of sky blue, cornflower blue and pale green. The number featured a simple round neckline, romantic flutter sleeves, a fit and flare waist and subtle ruching around the bust area.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shares heartfelt update on her breastfeeding journey

The star teamed the Dorothy Perkins dress with a pair of metallic silver barely-there heels and a tangerine orange leather handbag. She opted for a glamorous makeup look which consisted of a defined rose-pink lip, a deeply sun-kissed complexion, a dusting of bronzer, concealer, a powdering of pink blush and silvery eyeshadow.

The mother-of-three wore her blonde locks tied back in a high bun, adding a hint of elegance to her failsafe summer outfit.

Helen looked stunning in florals

Helen took to social media to share the snaps with her loyal fans and followers. Posting clips of her look via her Instagram Stories, Helen captioned the initial clip: "This dress was out of stock a couple of weeks ago when I posted – have had loads of DMs when it's coming back in here you go girls! @dorothyperkins #dploves AD."

The star shared the new dress with fans online

Love Helen's dress? Well, you're in luck as the floaty number is still available to buy online. Emulate Helen's dressed-up daywear look with a pair of barely-there heels in silver or black. Upcoming summer party or wedding to attend? This dress will make for a gorgeous guest outfit.

Blue Ditsy Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins

Helen recently dazzled fans with a throwback beachside bikini shot. The blonde beauty wore a striking red bikini as she soaked up the sun in Dubai with her family.

A large woven Prada beach bag lay beside her, which was complemented by her son Charlie's Fendi monogram buggy. The star really took the meaning of a luxury holiday to the next level!

