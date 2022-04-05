Helen Flanagan is a total beach babe in string bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan lit up Instagram with a stunning family photo on Monday, sharing a sun-soaked beachside snap next to her fiancé Scott Sinclair and their youngest child, Charlie.

SEE: Helen Flanagan's romantic date night dress is next level glamorous

In photos published by the MailOnline, the Coronation Street actress looked like a total beach babe in a striking pink bikini from luxury swimwear brand Caha Capo. Complete with a ruffled trim and triangle fit, Helen's svelte silhouette looked mesmerising as she walked on white sands towards the sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan sizzles in stunning summer dress

Helen rocked a natural makeup look to complement her holiday glow, while her signature blonde hair was styled in a chic half-up, half-down style, flowing past her shoulders in beachy waves.

The 31-year-old star shared the snap from her recent stay at Le Royal Meridien, a luxe beach resort in Dubai where she holidayed with Scott and their three children - Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, one.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous and glam in slinky feathered pyjamas

Helen recently returned from her sun-soaked holiday in Dubai

"Beach with my boys @leroyalmeridiendubai," she captioned her post, adding a blue heart.

Fans were quick to react to Helen's jaw-dropping bikini photo, rushing to the comments to share the love for her sweet family snap. "You look amazing Helen… and happy," penned a fan, as another agreed: "Helen you beauty [flame emoji] wow!!!!"

MORE: Helen Flanagan showcases incredible curves in skin-tight workout outfit

Others noted how incredible the mother-of-three looked since giving birth to Charlie, commenting on her gorgeous glow. "Oh my you look fantastic!! I'm 6 months postpartum and haven't got my body anything like it used to be," wrote another fan.

There's something about Helen's style that always makes us want to replicate her look. Whether she's lounging in pyjamas, hitting the beach or glamming up for a date night, the former Corrie actress always looked sensational.

Helen enjoyed a sunny break away with her fiancé and children

Sharing more unseen photos from her holiday, fans were stunned by Helen's loved-up snap with Scott posted to Instagram last week. Helen was gorgeous and glowing in a sculpted black mini-dress from Club L London.

Complete with a bodycon skirt, flattering ruched detailing and an exaggerated ruffled neckline, Helen looked ready for the red carpet as she posed in glitzy gold heels from Coast and accessorised with a chic nano handbag. Gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.