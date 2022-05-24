Rochelle Humes debuts dramatic hair transformation – and just wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes showed off a brand new beauty transformation on Monday much to the delight of fans. The This Morning host opted for a dramatic hair change, swapping her cascading long tresses for something a little more retro.

SEE: Rochelle Humes wows in tank top and seriously flattering trousers

Rochelle, 33, styled her brunette mane up into a glamorous Hollywood-style bun, letting some perfectly shaped bangs shape her beautified face. The mother-of-three looked as if she has stepped straight off the set of Breakfast at Tiffany's with the classic chignon that channeled Audrey Hepburn herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout

The star completed her sleek aesthetic with a neutral-toned outfit from It-girl French designer Jacquemus, featuring a scoop halter neck corset top in a delicate cream hue with eye-catching darting and a coordinating, form-fitting midi skirt with asymmetric detailing and a subtle side slit.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes wows fans with Clueless fashion moment

Rochelle slipped on a pair of barely-there heels with thin brown straps to elevate the radiant ensemble. She showcased an irresistibly glam beauty blend consisting of gently brushed up brows, a flawless complexion, a glossy nude lip, a sultry black eyeliner flick and a luscious lashing of fluttery mascara.

Rochelle looked incredible with her new hairstyle

The TV host took to social media to share the old-school silver-screen look with fans, alongside the caption: "Lil fringe binge," with a white love heart and sparkle emoji.

The star channelled Audrey Hepburn with the new look

Followers and friends were completely taken aback by the star's awe-inspiring hair transformation, even comparing the singer to Beyonce. "Oh I love these pics of you darling," one fan commented, while another said: "Wow. Sensational." Singer Pixie Lott penned: "Absolutely GORGGGG," with a string of red love heart emojis, and a fourth agreed, saying: "This is ICONIC."

Rochelle rocked an elegant neutral ensemble

Rochelle recently posed up a storm in another must-see neutral outfit. The brunette beauty stunned in a pair of slick nude trousers and a striking pastel knit jumper.

MORE: Rochelle Humes is a sun-kissed goddess in romantic bikini snap with husband Marvin

Complete with a wide-leg cut and high-waisted design, Rochelle's figure-flattering trousers were perfectly paired with strappy heeled mules in a spring yellow hue.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.