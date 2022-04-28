﻿
rochelle-humes-suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes wows fans with Clueless fashion moment

The This Morning presenter looked unreal

Rochelle Humes has debuted a brand new spring look and fans are going wild. The This Morning host stepped out for a sunny outing wearing a candy-coloured suit - adding another eye-popping outfit to her extensive fashion collection.

SEE: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Rochelle looked incredible in the tailored two-piece, which featured an unmissable tartan check print in shades of baby pink, sky blue and sunshine yellow. She teamed the suit, which was from beloved brand Nobody's Child, with a neutral beige tank top with button-down detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes couples workout

The mother-of-three wore her thick raven tresses down, culminating in billowing beachy waves. She accessorised with a large pair of retro sunglasses, two layered silver necklaces and some fine silver rings.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

The 33-year-old clasped a yellow woven Bottega Veneta bag to elevate her colourful ensemble, which also matched with her white and yellow Nike Jordans.

rochelle-humes-check-outfit

Rochelle rocked the tartan suit 

Rochelle took to social media to share the playful look with friends and followers. She captioned the radiant post: "Spring baby..." with a sparkle and tulip emoji.

rochelle-humes-suit-check

The star loves a power suit look

Fans couldn't get enough of the star's 'Clueless' inspired aesthetic. "Absolutely obsessed with this look," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Another agreed, adding: "Ray of sunshine," and a third said: "Love this suit," with a string of heart emojis. A fourth penned: "Where is your gorgeous outfit from? You look amazing."

rochelle-humes-tartan-suit

Rochelle paired the outfit with a Bottega Veneta bag 

If you would love to get your hands on Rochelle's spring-ready suit, then you're in luck as it's still available to buy online. Boasting a clean silhouette and a double-breasted design, this suit is tailored from a soft recycled polyester blend and patterned with a cute spin on a timeless tartan print.

nobodys-child-suit

Recycled Tartan Suit, Blazer £95, Trousers £65, Nobody's Child

SHOP NOW

Complete with pockets on the side, it looks especially suave when paired with the matching trousers.

asos-check-tartan

Tartan Wrap Cropped Blazer, £12.50, ASOS

SHOP NOW 

If you love Rochelle's look but fancy something that you can tone down a bit more easily, why not try this cropped blazer with a similar feminine tartan print? Layer the item with some white jeans for a head-turning outfit.

SEE: The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs

Rochelle recently stunned fans with a series of beach babe snaps. The star rocked a chic black bikini and striking Aztec-print sarong in a tropical pink hue to cosy up to Marvin in a loved-up snap, sporting a stylish coral pink bikini in another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about rochelle humes

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back