Rochelle Humes wows fans with Clueless fashion moment

Rochelle Humes has debuted a brand new spring look and fans are going wild. The This Morning host stepped out for a sunny outing wearing a candy-coloured suit - adding another eye-popping outfit to her extensive fashion collection.

Rochelle looked incredible in the tailored two-piece, which featured an unmissable tartan check print in shades of baby pink, sky blue and sunshine yellow. She teamed the suit, which was from beloved brand Nobody's Child, with a neutral beige tank top with button-down detailing.

The mother-of-three wore her thick raven tresses down, culminating in billowing beachy waves. She accessorised with a large pair of retro sunglasses, two layered silver necklaces and some fine silver rings.

The 33-year-old clasped a yellow woven Bottega Veneta bag to elevate her colourful ensemble, which also matched with her white and yellow Nike Jordans.

Rochelle rocked the tartan suit

Rochelle took to social media to share the playful look with friends and followers. She captioned the radiant post: "Spring baby..." with a sparkle and tulip emoji.

The star loves a power suit look

Fans couldn't get enough of the star's 'Clueless' inspired aesthetic. "Absolutely obsessed with this look," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Another agreed, adding: "Ray of sunshine," and a third said: "Love this suit," with a string of heart emojis. A fourth penned: "Where is your gorgeous outfit from? You look amazing."

Rochelle paired the outfit with a Bottega Veneta bag

If you would love to get your hands on Rochelle's spring-ready suit, then you're in luck as it's still available to buy online. Boasting a clean silhouette and a double-breasted design, this suit is tailored from a soft recycled polyester blend and patterned with a cute spin on a timeless tartan print.

Recycled Tartan Suit, Blazer £95, Trousers £65, Nobody's Child

Complete with pockets on the side, it looks especially suave when paired with the matching trousers.

Tartan Wrap Cropped Blazer, £12.50, ASOS

If you love Rochelle's look but fancy something that you can tone down a bit more easily, why not try this cropped blazer with a similar feminine tartan print? Layer the item with some white jeans for a head-turning outfit.

Rochelle recently stunned fans with a series of beach babe snaps. The star rocked a chic black bikini and striking Aztec-print sarong in a tropical pink hue to cosy up to Marvin in a loved-up snap, sporting a stylish coral pink bikini in another.

