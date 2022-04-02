Rochelle Humes turns heads in colourful Missoni bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes is a constant source of style inspiration. The This Morning presenter looked as flawless as ever wearing a striking rainbow bikini that we would love to see in our summer wardrobes.

The 33-year-old dazzled in a one-shoulder chevron Missoni bikini that boasted a sumptuous fine knit fabric and vibrant colour scheme. Featuring a delicate zig-zag print in shades of sky blue, honey yellow, lilac, aubergine, tangerine, lime green and burnt orange, the bikini accentuated Rochelle's sun-kissed beauty glow.

Rochelle paired the incredible designer bikini with a matching sarong with a floating silhouette and a drawstring waistband. She wore her long raven hair down loose, letting it blow in the wind as she posed up a storm on the side of the luxe boat.

The mother-of-three opted for a natural, bare-faced appearance and accessorised with her favourite gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

Rochelle looked radiant in the holiday look

Rochelle took to social media to share the series of carefree holiday pictures, alongside the caption: "Not me now, I think about it a lot though #holidaythrowback," with a laughing, sun and rainbow emoji.

Rochelle wowed fans with the throwback photo

Fans and friends were quick to express their admiration for Rochelle's beach babe ensemble. "Cute outfit! We love the Missoni style outfits for holidays," penned one fan, while another commented: "Love this co-ord!" A third mentioned: "Loveee this outfit," while a fourth added: "Gorgeous outfit!"

If you're as obsessed with Rochelle's bikini as we are, then you're in luck. The striking set is still available to buy online - perfect if you're after the most stand-out swimwear look around. Team the two-piece with some gold jewellery and flatform sandals to add a touch of glamour to the spectacular outfit.

Zigzag One-shoulder Fine Knit Bikini, £380, Missoni

If you love Rochelle's bikini but you're not such a big fan of the price tag, then do not worry as we've found the ideal lookalike.

Metallic Stripe Bikini, Top, £28, Bottoms, £28, Onia

This sparkling metallic striped bikini will ensure that you stand out from the crowd. Its retro-inspired silhouette will enhance your sun-soaked tan while giving you confidence as you make a splash on holiday.

Rochelle recently enchanted fans wearing a bold power suit – proving that her wardrobe is endlessly versatile. The star wore a matching beige suit which she layered over a chocolate brown cropped T-shirt. Featuring high-waisted trousers with a wide-leg silhouette and an oversized blazer boasting button-down detailing and a timeless tailored aesthetic, the chic outfit accentuated Rochelle's style prowess.

