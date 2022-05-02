Rochelle Humes rocks mini dress and knee-high boots in chic baby shower photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes was showered with praise after sharing photos of her friend's baby shower over the weekend.

The This Morning star revealed they celebrated at Grind coffee shop, with a gorgeous pink and white display made up of flowers and balloons offering the perfect backdrop for pictures. But it was Rochelle's chic outfit that stole the show! Looking picture-perfect as always, the mum-of-three opted for a black mini dress with an oversized green striped shirt to keep her warm and knee-high stiletto boots, finishing off her look with a pair of sunglasses.

"What a day. Showering our girl @francescaabrahamovitch and her bump with ALL the love…

"Thank you to my @thesnugteepeeco and her fabulous team @sweetnellysco @thegreenfloristuk @norawright @chaseandcostudio (not an ad just amazing small businesses that really went above and beyond)," Rochelle wrote, and it wasn't long before her followers were asking for outfit credits.

Rochelle looked chic in her LBD

"You look amazing! Please could I know where your shirt is from? X," asked one, and another wrote: "Anyone know where her shirt and black dress are from?"

A third added: "Them balenciaga boots," while a fourth gushed: "Best dressed always."

Shop the look:

Matteau striped shirt, £283, Net-a-Porter

Balenciaga boots, £1,550, Net-a-Porter

Rochelle's pointed toe leather boots retail for £1,550 and are selling out quickly, which is expected considering they are the ideal footwear for your spring, autumn and winter wardrobe. Add warmth to your summery dress with the boots in the transitional weather, or pair with jeans or tights for a flawless winter outfit.

While the star hasn't revealed the designer of her shirt, there are plenty of lookalikes you can shop to replicate her outfit. If you love the olive green colour, then try a Matteau shirt or a washed-silk Equipment design which is currently on sale.

The star attended her friend's baby shower

Rochelle kept the rest of her look relaxed, opting for long wavy hair that fell past her waist and minimalist makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Photos showed a long table topped with a white tablecloth, candles and flowers where guests could enjoy a meal underneath the fairy lights. The meal was likely followed by a slice of the impressive baby shower cake, which was made up of two large tiers and covered with pastel pink icing, gold leaf decorations and fresh flowers.

