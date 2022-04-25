Rochelle Humes is a sun-kissed goddess in romantic bikini snap with husband Marvin Rochelle and Marvin escaped to the Maldives with their children

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are the ultimate power couple - fact. The TV-presenting duo delighted fans with their stunning holiday photos on Sunday, sharing several sun-soaked snaps from their recent family retreat to the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside their luxe vacation, This Morning presenter Rochelle looked radiant in a series of beachy snaps. The 33-year-old star rocked a chic black bikini and striking Aztec-print sarong in a tropical pink hue to cosy up to Marvin in a loved-up snap, sporting a stylish coral pink bikini in another.

The mother-of-three also shared several photos of her children, delighting fans with their adorable matching outfits and sunkissed selfies on the beach. So cute!

Rochelle and Marvin share three children together, Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, five and Blake, one.

Rochelle and Marvin looked so loved up in the oceanside snap

"An Easter to remember…" the star captioned her Instagram snaps, adding the words "Beached… Forever grateful" to a second post.

Fans were quick to react to the glamorous star's photos, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the adorable family moments. "Oh wow looks like heaven. You have the most beautiful children," one fan commented, as another agreed: "Beautiful family. Enjoy the precious moments."

"Lovely pics, looks amazing and loved that you unplugged, family time is so precious," penned a third fan, adding a string of pink heart emojis.

It's not the first time this month we've seen Rochelle rock a bikini. The Hit List presenter looked as flawless as ever earlier this month wearing a striking rainbow bikini that we would love to see in our summer wardrobes.

Rochelle styled her children in the cutest matching swimwear sets

The brunette beauty dazzled in a one-shoulder chevron Missoni bikini that boasted a sumptuous fine knit fabric and vibrant colour scheme.

Featuring a delicate zig-zag print in shades of sky blue, honey-yellow, lilac, aubergine, tangerine, lime green and burnt orange, the bikini accentuated Rochelle's sun-kissed beauty glow.

