Rochelle Humes wows in tank top and seriously flattering trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes has delighted fans with a new look as she stepped in to take Holly Willoughby's place this week on This Morning. Rochelle took to social media to share the outfit with followers, who were enthralled by the mother-of-three's vibrant ensemble.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes wows fans with Clueless fashion moment

Rochelle looked effortless in a tangerine-hued tank top with ribbed detailing from Karen Millen, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted beige Mango trousers featuring a tailored fit and wide-leg silhouette. She completed her look with two gold chain necklaces, two gold Cartier love bangles and her favourite Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Rochelle Humes shared a video of her daughter singing - and fans can't get enough!

The star wore her raven tresses down loose in a gently curled blowdry style and debuted a camera-ready beauty glow, boasting a dewy complexion, a brown glossy lip, dark defined brows and plenty of thick black mascara.

MORE: Rochelle Humes is a sun-kissed goddess in romantic bikini snap with husband Marvin

She slipped on a pair of snake print heeled mules to elevate her outfit and flashed a glimpse of a fresh nude manicure.

Rochelle looked radiant in orange

Rochelle posted a series of snaps showcasing her outfit on Instagram. She captioned the post: "In for my girl @hollywilloughby all this week on @thismorning hope you can join @schofe and I live at 10am," with a red love heart and sparkle emoji.

The star sported some super flattering beige trousers

Fans adored the TV host's colourful concoction and were quick to express their thoughts about the look. "Beauty Queen," one fan commented, while another added: "Oohh that tangerine top," with a string of orange emojis. A third penned: "Tangerine dream," while a fourth agreed, saying: "Love the outfit."

Rochelle stepped in for Holly Willoughby on the show

If you agree and would love to get your hands on an outfit like Rochelle's, then we have just the piece for you. Rochelle's eye-catching knit vest is still available to buy online – plus it's in the sale.

Rib Knitted Vest, £36, Karen Millen

Detailed with a sporty ribbed finish, this sleek, sleeveless vest is the perfect layering partner for wide-leg trousers and shows off a clean-cut crew neckline and form-fitting design.

SEE: Rochelle Humes sparks major fan reaction in lace wedding dress for outing with Marvin

Rochelle recently graced the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall for the TV wearing one of her most striking looks to date – a nude floor-length dress from Galia Lahav's Pret-A-Porter bridal collection.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.