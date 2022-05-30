Charlotte Hawkins channels Carrie Bradshaw in statement tulle skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking style cues from Carrie Bradshaw on Sunday, Charlotte Hawkins looked oh-so-chic as she channelled one of the Sex and The City star's most iconic looks.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins' dreamy ombre co-ord is a summer must-have

Heading to the Classic FM studios to host her weekly radio show, the Good Morning Britain presenter wowed in a white 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt from Dame Deborah James' InTheStyle collection, which she teamed with a voluminous tulle skirt from Coast.

Charlotte posted a glamorous snap of her outfit on Instagram

Reminding us of the seafoam green midi that Carrie Bradshaw wore during season six of the fashion-forward show, one thing is clear – the tulle skirt trend never goes out of style.

Sharing a gorgeous full-length snap of her outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Happy Sunday! Loving my @bowelbabe 'Rebellious Hope' t-shirt, which is raising money for @bowelbabefund @CR_UK. Plus bringing you two hours of the very best music on @ClassicFM from 7pm, including my brilliant Young Classical Star this week, Bridgerton composer @krisbowersmusic! T-shirt @inthestyle, Skirt @coastfashion."

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins’ £55 River Island dress belongs in Elle Woods’ wardrobe

READ: Charlotte Hawkins wows in leather Valentine's look

Yellow Tulle Skirt, £35, Coast

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 243k followers, one wrote: "Love the yellow skirt Charlotte it's so pretty and you look so beautiful wearing it."

Rebellious Hope T-shirt, £15, InTheStyle

"Little ray of sunshine," added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Loving the outfit/colour."

Getting into the spirit of summer, Charlotte polished off her look with vibrant yellow sandals and glittering silver jewellery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Charlotte Hawkins's most glamorous looks

Styling her glossy blonde tresses in tousled curls, the TV star rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey shadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher, and a high-shine nude lip gloss.

Over the last few weeks, Charlotte has been delivering plenty of style inspiration for the new season, and we're still not over her ombre co-ord from Forever Unique.

Donning the black and white two-piece, which consisted of a button-up shirt and wide-leg trousers, the mum-of-one polished off her ensemble with a pair of open-toe heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.