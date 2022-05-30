﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins channels Carrie Bradshaw in statement tulle skirt

The GMB star gave off Sex and The City vibes

Taking style cues from Carrie Bradshaw on Sunday, Charlotte Hawkins looked oh-so-chic as she channelled one of the Sex and The City star's most iconic looks. 

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins' dreamy ombre co-ord is a summer must-have

Heading to the Classic FM studios to host her weekly radio show, the Good Morning Britain presenter wowed in a white 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt from Dame Deborah James' InTheStyle collection, which she teamed with a voluminous tulle skirt from Coast

Charlotte posted a glamorous snap of her outfit on Instagram

Reminding us of the seafoam green midi that Carrie Bradshaw wore during season six of the fashion-forward show, one thing is clear – the tulle skirt trend never goes out of style. 

Sharing a gorgeous full-length snap of her outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: 

"Happy Sunday! Loving my @bowelbabe 'Rebellious Hope' t-shirt, which is raising money for @bowelbabefund @CR_UK. Plus bringing you two hours of the very best music on @ClassicFM from 7pm, including my brilliant Young Classical Star this week, Bridgerton composer @krisbowersmusic! T-shirt @inthestyle, Skirt @coastfashion." 

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins’ £55 River Island dress belongs in Elle Woods’ wardrobe

READ: Charlotte Hawkins wows in leather Valentine's look

Yellow Tulle Skirt, £35, Coast

SHOP NOW

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 243k followers, one wrote: "Love the yellow skirt Charlotte it's so pretty and you look so beautiful wearing it."

Rebellious Hope T-shirt, £15, InTheStyle

SHOP NOW

"Little ray of sunshine," added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Loving the outfit/colour." 

Getting into the spirit of summer, Charlotte polished off her look with vibrant yellow sandals and glittering silver jewellery. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Charlotte Hawkins's most glamorous looks

Styling her glossy blonde tresses in tousled curls, the TV star rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey shadow complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher, and a high-shine nude lip gloss. 

Over the last few weeks, Charlotte has been delivering plenty of style inspiration for the new season, and we're still not over her ombre co-ord from Forever Unique

Donning the black and white two-piece, which consisted of a button-up shirt and wide-leg trousers, the mum-of-one polished off her ensemble with a pair of open-toe heels. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about charlotte hawkins

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back