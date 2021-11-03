Charlotte Hawkins channels Kate Middleton in the dreamiest blue dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fit for royalty, Charlotte Hawkins just stepped out in the most regal dress – and the Duchess of Cambridge would love it. Donning a cornflower blue midi from Closet London, the Good Morning Britain star's outfit reminded us of the striking coat dress worn by Kate Middleton to the Earthshot reception at COP26 in Glasgow.

Clearly, the colour of the moment, Charlotte's beautiful blue design featured a high neck, puffed sleeves and a sweet tie back bow. Boasting a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, similar to Kate's, the TV star accessorised her dress with nude Steve Madden heels and a glossy poppy pin ahead of Remembrance Day.

Charlotte's dress has major Kate Middleton vibes

Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose curls, Charlotte rocked her go-to makeup combo – a pearlescent shadow, soft rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss to match – gorgeous!

Obsessed with her dreamy dress? You're in luck! Priced at £85, Charlotte's exact style is still available to shop but you better act quick because it's already selling fast. Timeless and elegant, you can team it with everything from trainers to boots and heels.

Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £85, Closet London

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: "Today on @gmb… @closet_london @stevemadden @flickmakeup @c.j___hair @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @kenmckayphoto #gmb #gmbstyle #bluedress."

Sparking a major reaction from her 227k followers, one wrote, "So beautiful Charlotte as always". "Gorgeous in blue," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Wow."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' most glamorous outfits

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and she recently wowed in yet another puff-sleeved style from Forever Unique. Presenting Good Morning Britain last week, the mum-of-one looked lovelier than ever in a geometric rainbow dress from the brand. Posting on social media, she wrote:

"An explosion of colour on Friday for @GMB!! @foreveruniqueofficial Thanks to the team as always…@kkelsing1 @sharonrobinsonhair @thriftystitcher @debbiedresses #gmb #gmbstyle #printdress."

