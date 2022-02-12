Charlotte Hawkins wows in leather Valentine's look

Hollie Brotherton
GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible in leather trousers and a Forever Unique LOVE motif lip-adorned sweater as she stepped out in London on Friday. We've found all of the best lookalike fashion pieces to shop now for Valentine's Day and beyond.
She may have had minimal sleep after a night of partying at the Broadcast Awards, but Charlotte Hawkins still looked incredible as she made her way to Global Radio studios on Friday.
RELATED: Valentine's Day date outfit ideas you're going to totally heart
MORE: Date Night makeup ideas for Valentine's Day 2022: Take inspo from Zendaya, Bella Hadid & MORE
The 46-year-old presenter wore stiletto heels, leather trousers and a LOVE motif sweater for an outfit that was very Valentine's-appropriate. Featuring a boxy fit and adorned with red lips, we're obsessed with the statement jumper from Forever Unique and it went straight on our shopping lists.
Charlotte wore a motif sweatshirt and leather for her post-party look
Sadly it's currently sold out, so we've searched online for similar styles to wear this Valentine's Day and beyond…
Black embroidered lip sweatshirt, £36, River Island
Go French girl chic with this Bisous jumper from River Island. We'll be wearing it with a red lip, wide-leg trousers and heels.
Whistles Love slogan relaxed fit sweatshirt, £89, John Lewis
Whistles has this red LOVE slogan sweatshirt. Made from soft cotton with a classic crew neckline, pair it with leather trousers like Charlotte or joggers for relaxed daytime style.
Never Fully Dressed knitted jumper in pink with red lips print, £55.30, ASOS
Never Fully Dressed's lip motif knitted sweater comes in hot pink and there are matching trousers available, too.
Black oversized sweatshirt with heart sequin patch, £49.99, Forever Unique
Not feeling the love? Forever Unique's broken heart sweater with sequin detail is gorgeous and still available in lots of sizes.
SHOP: Marks & Spencer has unveiled sexy heart-covered lingerie ahead of Valentine’s Day and we’re swooning
Charlotte loves her leather trousers. They're a staple piece she's always working her looks around. For a super skinny style, go for AllSaints' popular Cora leggings or if you want something a little more structured, try Karen Millen's leather button detail trousers.
Cora leather-look high rise leggings, £129, AllSaints
Leather button detail trousers, £204, Karen Millen
MORE: We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with literally everything this winter
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.