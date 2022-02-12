Charlotte Hawkins wows in leather Valentine's look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

She may have had minimal sleep after a night of partying at the Broadcast Awards, but Charlotte Hawkins still looked incredible as she made her way to Global Radio studios on Friday.

The 46-year-old presenter wore stiletto heels, leather trousers and a LOVE motif sweater for an outfit that was very Valentine's-appropriate. Featuring a boxy fit and adorned with red lips, we're obsessed with the statement jumper from Forever Unique and it went straight on our shopping lists.

Charlotte wore a motif sweatshirt and leather for her post-party look

Sadly it's currently sold out, so we've searched online for similar styles to wear this Valentine's Day and beyond…

Black embroidered lip sweatshirt, £36, River Island

Go French girl chic with this Bisous jumper from River Island. We'll be wearing it with a red lip, wide-leg trousers and heels.

Whistles Love slogan relaxed fit sweatshirt, £89, John Lewis

Whistles has this red LOVE slogan sweatshirt. Made from soft cotton with a classic crew neckline, pair it with leather trousers like Charlotte or joggers for relaxed daytime style.

Never Fully Dressed knitted jumper in pink with red lips print, £55.30, ASOS

Never Fully Dressed's lip motif knitted sweater comes in hot pink and there are matching trousers available, too.

Black oversized sweatshirt with heart sequin patch, £49.99, Forever Unique

Not feeling the love? Forever Unique's broken heart sweater with sequin detail is gorgeous and still available in lots of sizes.

Charlotte loves her leather trousers. They're a staple piece she's always working her looks around. For a super skinny style, go for AllSaints' popular Cora leggings or if you want something a little more structured, try Karen Millen's leather button detail trousers.

Cora leather-look high rise leggings, £129, AllSaints

Leather button detail trousers, £204, Karen Millen

