Charlotte Hawkins' dreamy ombre co-ord is a summer must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you're packing your bags for a sunkissed vacay or updating your summer wardrobe, you won't want to miss out on Charlotte Hawkins' dreamy ombre co-ord!

RELATED: 15 best dressed stars on the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 red carpet

The ultimate new-season outfit, on Sunday evening the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a stylish new snap on Instagram, and fans are going wild for her matching shirt and trousers set.

Charlotte rocked an on-trend ombre co-ord from Forever Unique

Taking a break from filming the ITV breakfast show, Charlotte was on-hand to host her weekly segment for Classic FM, and she wore a black and white co-ord from Forever Unique to keep comfy.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins’ £55 River Island dress belongs in Elle Woods’ wardrobe

READ: GMB's Ranvir Singh turns heads in vampy velvet dress on TV BAFTAs red carpet

Black and white ombre shirt, £49.99, and matching trousers, £49.99, Forever Unique

Retailing at a total of £99.98, the TV star tucked the button-front blouse (£49.99) into the coordinating wide-leg satin trousers (£49.99) and accessorised with black open-toe sandals. Wearing her blonde tresses down in effortless beachy waves, she sported a fresh-faced and radiant makeup look.

Captioning the glamorous snap, she wrote:

"Now time to relax & put your feet up… I've two hours of blissful music tonight from 7pm on @ClassicFM! Plus don't miss my Young Classical Star, the brilliant cellist @brunocello #classicfm #classicalmusic #smoothclassics #smoothclassicsatseven #relaxingmusic #sunday #sundaysoundtrack #youngclassicalstar."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins' most glamorous looks

While fans were keen to listen to her show, many couldn't help but comment on Charlotte's striking ensemble.

"Oooh love this look," wrote one. "Looking absolutely gorgeous," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "CLASSY, ECCENTRIC & ELEGANT!"

Charlotte made a stunning appearance at the BAFTA Awards

It's been a busy week for the presenter, who also attended the BAFTA Awards alongside her Good Morning Britain co-stars Laura Tobin, Ranvir Singh, Alex Beresford, Dr Hilary and Sean Fletcher on Sunday evening.

Looking ravishing in red, the blonde beauty modelled a stunning belted ballgown by Suzannah London. Rocking a bold red lip, she added silver sparkly heels by L.K.Bennett, as well as diamond droplet earrings and a cherry red clutch by Dune London.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.