Charlotte Hawkins dazzles in the dreamiest sequin dress

Marking her final appearance on Good Morning Britain for 2021, Charlotte Hawkins went all out on Wednesday as she celebrated the special occasion.

Stepping out in a statement sequin number, the presenter stole the show in a shimmering purple mini dress from Warehouse, adding nude stilettos and sparkling silver jewellery.

Charlotte teamed a shimmering sequin dress with nude stilettos

A picture of radiance, Charlotte styled her blonde tresses in loose curls and opted for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with a honey-hued blusher to contour and a pale nude gloss to finish.

Showcasing her latest look on Instagram, she wrote: "Last @gmb of the year for me & loved this morning with @richardpbacon & @masteralan_! I dressed as the purple Quality Street in celebration! @warehouseuk #gmb #gmbstyle #sequindress #festivefashion."

Sparking a major reaction from her 233k followers, one wrote: "Stunning Charlotte you look absolutely amazing."

"ALL the Quality, Charlotte. You look breathtaking," added another. Meanwhile, her Good Morning Britain co-star Laura Tobin simply replied with a fire emoji.

GET THE LOOK:

Purple Sequin V Neck Mini Dress, was £109 NOW £87.20, Warehouse

Reduced to £87.20 in the Warehouse sale, Charlotte's sequin mini dress is perfect for all of your Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. Fitted with a flattering v-neck and dramatic ballooned sleeves, it has major 80s disco vibes, and we're here for it.

Now that the countdown to Christmas is officially on, the TV star has been rocking a number of festive fashions on GMB, and she recently channelled Mrs Claus in a red mini dress from Coast.

Donning the £231.20 design earlier this week, Charlotte looked sensational in a cherry red number, adorned with eye-catching crystal-embellished shoulders and a tie-up back. Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-one polished off her ensemble with silver metallic pumps and coordinating crimson nails – so chic!

