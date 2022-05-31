Shakira stuns in sheer black dress as she counts down to Dancing With Myself The Hips Don't Lie singer is already set to stun

Shakira gave fans a glimpse at what's to come with her highly anticipated new NBC show, Dancing With Myself, with her latest social media upload.

The singer took to Instagram with a clip of herself with fellow judges Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy as they counted down to the show's premiere.

"Tune in tonight for Dancing With Myself," the three said, with Shakira showing off her outfit for one of the episodes as well.

She wore a black sheer dress with corset detailing featuring bands going up to the bodice, cinching her in and giving a peek at her toned physique.

The singer paired it with a neon jacket with black lines running through it and a popped collar, topping it off with an up-do and sleek metallic jewelry.

Fans were quite excited for the show's debut, which arrives right after the season premiere of America's Got Talent, with many leaving comments like: "Cannot wait," and: "Can't wait to see the premiere."

Shakira gave a glimpse at her fashion for Dancing With Myself

The show is based around the culture of viral social media dance challenges, with the celebrity panelists providing a new routine for the contestants to perfect and add their own flair to while in their pods.

A new round of dancers show up each week, and after they deliver their performances, the judges provide feedback, and the audience votes for their favorite to take home a cash prize.

Speaking to The Nerds of Color about the upcoming competition series, the Colombian entertainer said: "I wanted to capture the language of social media, what's going on in social media, and how people like to express themselves right now.

"The idea of this show came from the pandemic when people were in their living rooms, dancing, and coming up with ideas and choreography.

The show will debut right after America's Got Talent

"We thought that it would be a good opportunity or a good idea to actually create a platform for all of those people from all walks of life and ages, so they can express themselves and express their love for dance."



