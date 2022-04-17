Shakira poses for playful Easter snap with unexpected robot partner The She Wolf performer has a few tricks up her sleeve

Shakira certainly left fans with a different kind of feeling this Easter, posing for a snapshot celebrating the holiday with an unexpected partner.

Instead of having Gerard Pique by her side as usual, the singer shared the spotlight with a life-sized robot who held on to her hand.

Standing in a set filled with heart-shaped prop pieces, she posed while wearing a baby pink sheer outfit that showed off a skirt and bra underneath.

The outfit had a playful and almost angelic vibe to it, feathered across the hems and sleeves as she happily posed with her robot companion.

The robot actually proved to be a performer from her music clip for the song Te Felicito that she recently announced with Rauw Alejandro.

"My robot and I wish you all a very sweet Easter," she wrote in both English and Spanish, and many of her fans quickly responded with heart emojis aplenty.

Shakira posed for an Easter snap with a robot from her upcoming project

"Happy Easter, queen," one wrote, with another saying: "You're the cutest," and a third adding: "You look stunning!"

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker took to social media earlier in the week to reveal that she was dropping a new single with the Latin performer.

"Excited to announce that my new single #TeFelicito - with @rauwalejandro - is out April 22," she captioned her post, featuring a robot emoji alluding to the main character of the accompanying clip.

Shakira posed for the single art as a welder, wearing a pink welding mask that she'd pushed up with a lacy skin-baring corset underneath metallic overalls.

The singer announced the coming of her new single with Rauw Alejandro, Te Felicito

Fans were clearly excited to see the singer return with new music, her first release since Don't Wait Up all the way back in July.

Many expressed their enthusiasm with flame emojis as one said: "Omg omg omgggg the queen is back," and another also wrote: "Can't wait!!!!!!!"

