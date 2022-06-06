Frankie Bridge's £22 Tesco dress is blowing up Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's Instagram account is hugely popular with fans, and one of the reasons is her incredible fashion content.

Every Sunday, the former Saturdays’ singer shares a series of fabulous photographs of her wearing a plethora of high street clothes and followers love to see where it’s all from. Known as 'Frankie's Faves' it's become a bit of a franchise for the mother-of-two. This week, the star looked particularly bronzed and gorgeous as she had just come back from a holiday in Bermuda.

Amongst Frankie’s colourful dresses was a stunning pink check number by F&F at Tesco; the brand she currently has a collaboration with.

The cheery number hit so many fashion trends in one go - voluminous sleeves, a bold print and a lovely relaxed fit. We couldn't believe it cost just £22; and you can also buy it Next, as well as in store at the supermarket.

Frankie wowed in her £21 dress

Frankie launched her fashion range in Tesco last month and fans have been seriously impressed with the varied collection.

Frankie's dress:

Pink Check Midi Dress, £22, F&F at Next

Announcing the news of her collection to fans, the TV star said: "Can't believe I'm finally writing this… but… I'm so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge. It's been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing.

"Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit! Believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece!

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I've wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can't wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you'll love it as much as I do! #fwbridge."

