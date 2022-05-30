We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is currently on a relaxing holiday with her husband Wayne and their two sons Parker and Carter and we can't get enough of her holiday snaps the star has been sharing with Instagram fans.

Looking tanned and happy in sunny Bermuda, the Loose Women star shared a sensational selfie of herself at the pool, rocking a beautiful ribbed bikini in lilac from Hunza G, and we're obsessed.

According to Net-A-Porter, where they stock the strapless version of Frankie's getup, it said of the style: "This Hunza G bikini is cut from stretchy seersucker and fits nearly every figure. It's free from hardware, so will feel comfortable whether you're lying on a beach towel or poolside lounger."

The style is instantly recognisable due to the ribbed finish, and many celebrities are big fans of Hunza G, including A-lister Kim Kardashian and Frankie's pal Holly Willougby.

Frankie looked incredible in her bikini

Speaking of the This Morning star, the blonde beauty memorably wore a Hunza G swimsuit in 2018 when she was pictured in the brand's bubble-gum pink swimsuit on Instagram. Cut in the same ribbed style, fans loved the sexy low back which is known for being a super comfortable fit. And although a pricey pick, the mother-of-three got her wear out of the eye-catching design, wearing it on two separate holidays.

Just like Frankie's:

Hunza G Jean seersucker bandeau bikini, £155, Net-A-Porter

Frankie and Wayne have flown out to visit Frankie's sister Tor Cook, who now lives in Bermuda, and their two sons have been delighted to reunite with their cousins.

The former Saturdays star will no doubt be sipping on some cocktails and relaxing after her busy month celebrating the launch of her clothing range with Tesco.

Designer Double:

Lilac Textured Bandeau Bikini Top, £13.99, New Look

The special collection, aptly named F W Bridge, has already garnered 41K followers on Instagram following the launch.

