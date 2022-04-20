Frankie Bridge's high street nude dress is ideal for a summer wedding

Laura Sutcliffe
Frankie Bridge looked incredible on Loose Women wearing a nude puff sleeve dress from & Other Stories which cost £95. It's the kind of style which would be perfect to wear to a wedding.
Did you see Frankie Bridge on Tuesday's Loose Women? We loved loved loved her stunning dress, which came from one of her favourite high street stores, & Other Stories.
The 'Fitted Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' costs £95 and features a square neckline and a wrap skirt with a shirred finish. All sizes are currently available, which is great news for fans of the former Saturdays star's laidback, polished style.
This dress is the perfect style for a wedding, due to its structured shape and beautiful muted colour. A great frock if you're a guest!
Frankie is all about wearing a high street outfit to a wedding. The author donned a lilac design earlier this year when she went to her friend's nuptials. Her fancy dress was also designed with puff-sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline.
Frankie looked stunning in her & Other Stories dress
It looked really expensive, which is why we were so shocked it was actually a Zara bargain, costing just £29.99! Frankie posted a series of photographs of the bash on her Instagram page alongside husband Wayne Bridge at the time, and we couldn't get over her seriously chic dress.
Frankie's Dress:
Fitted Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories
The mother-of-two is totally loving & Other Stories at the moment. On Easter Monday, the star appeared on the Loose Women panel once again, rocking a brown dress from the high street store.
It was a brown shirt style that was close-fitting and had the chicest collar. The knitted style had buttons from the top to the bottom and was finished with a fitted, ribbed silhouette. Lush! Frankie added a stunning pair of gold high heel shoes that cost just £22 from Ego. They are selling out fast, so be quick if you want to snap them up.
