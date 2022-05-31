Frankie Bridge’s slinky white swimsuit hack is seriously clever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are thoroughly enjoying Frankie Bridge’s holiday snaps that the Loose Women star has been posting online. Sunning herself in Bermuda, the TV star has been rocking a variety of outfits and of course, top notch swimwear.

Taking to Instagram stories, the star gave her followers a pretty cool tip. Showing off her tanned limbs in a white Hunza G swimsuit, she said: “Top tip… when it’s boiling hot…wear a white swimming costume as a top, as it doesn’t go see-through and doesn’t show the copious amounts of sweat gathering in the under boob area!”

Genius! Why didn’t we think of that?

Frankie’s swimwear collection is off the scale. She prefers the ribbed variety and has sported lots of different colours on this overseas trip.

Frankie had a great tip that involved her white swimsuit

At the weekend, the ITV favourite shared a sensational selfie of herself at the pool, rocking a beautiful ribbed bikini in lilac from once again, Hunza G, and we're obsessed.

Frankie's swimsuit:

Hunza G Seersucker swimsuit, £155, Net-A-Porter

The style is instantly recognisable due to the ribbed finish, and many celebrities are big fans of Hunza G, including A-lister Kim Kardashian and Frankie's pal Holly Willougby.

Just like Frankie's:

Textured Swimsuit, £49.99, Mango

Holly, 40, famously wore the same swimsuit as Frankie, but in pink, back in 2018. Cut in the same ribbed style, fans loved the sexy low back which is known for being a super comfortable fit. And although a pricey pick, the mother-of-three got her wear out of the eye-catching design, wearing it on two separate holidays. It caused a sellout at the time and is still one of the brands most popular colourways today.

READ: Frankie Bridge's £22 Tesco outfit has fans saying the same thing

Frankie and Wayne have flown out to visit Frankie's sister Tor Cook, who now lives in Bermuda, and their two sons have been delighted to reunite with their cousins.

