On Easter Monday, the gorgeous Frankie Bridge looked as chic as ever as she appeared on ITV's Loose Women and as always, we were obsessed with her outfit!

The mother-of-two decided to head to the high street for her dress, and rocked a gorgeous brown shirt style that was close-fitting and had the chicest collar. It was from & Other Stories and cost £85.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

The knitted style had buttons from the top to the bottom and was finished with a fitted, ribbed silhouette. Lush! Frankie added a stunning pair of gold high heel shoes that cost just £22 from Ego. They are selling out fast, so be quick if you want to snap them up.

The former Saturdays singer had her highlighted hair teased into a subtle wave and her makeup was applied by celebrity makeup artist Melissa Collins, who shared a fabulous image of the presenter on her Instagram page and name-checked Charlotte Tilbury as the brand she used. Gorgeous.

Frankie looked incredible in her brown & Other Stories dress

The brunette beauty is now widely considered a fashion icon, but feels as though it hasn't always been that way.

Frankie's dress:

Buttoned Rib Knit Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

She previously told HELLO!: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags. Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

Frankie's shoes:

Ring-Top Strappy Lace Up Square Toe Heels, £22.99, Ego

Speaking about her own personal style, she explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots. I'm also a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels."

