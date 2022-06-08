Julia Garner wows in must-see outfit amid rumors she's frontrunner for Madonna biopic The Inventing Anna star has reportedly been offered the role

Madonna has long been teasing fans about her upcoming biopic – and now it appears she has finally found her leading lady.

Ozark's Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the role of the Queen of Pop after emerging as "the favorite from over a dozen candidates", according to Variety. The actress has yet to respond to the rumors but did put on a Madonna-worthy display at a special Ozark screening this week.

WATCH: Julia Garner's unexpected makeover

Julia looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble – one of Madonna's go-to color choices – rocking an ab-baring crop top with exaggerated sleeves and matching high-waisted, wide-legged pants as she joined her castmates for a panel discussion about the series' final episodes.

She accessorized with an ornate gold pendant and wore her trademark blonde curls in a chic up-do.

Sharing some photos on Instagram, Julia wrote: "Last nights #Ozark panel. So wonderful seeing my @ozark family. Thank you @jimmykimmel for moderating. SO MUCH FUN!"

Julia looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit

Meanwhile, Madonna and Universal first announced plans for the biopic in September 2020. The Material Girl singer will direct and write the film with the help of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," she said in a statement at the time.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Madonna is busy with the script for the biopic

The untitled film will follow the early days of Madonna's life as an "oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention," according to Variety.

Speaking about the film last September, Madonna said: "It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I'm just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop.

"It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

