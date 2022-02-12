Lourdes Leon channels mom Madonna in lace-up corset

Lourdes Leon often commands the attention of her fans with her daring fashion, and her latest look was one of her best yet.

WOW: Madonna's daughter Lourdes steals the show in lacy red lingerie in new campaign

The daughter of pop legend Madonna was wandering around the David H. Koch Theater, and she did so in an outfit that wouldn't be too unfamiliar to her famous mother – a black lace-up corset top. In two clips shared to her Instagram Stories, the model showed off her ensemble as she ascended some stairs – and she looked stunning from all angles.

WATCH: Lourdes Leon could be Madonna in daring corset top

She had plenty to add to her outfit including a pair of curve-hugging trousers, and a pair of gloves that stretched all the way up to her elbows.

The star's long black hair flowed down her back and she carried with her a small black clutch bag.

Lourdes always ups her fashion game, and she stunned fans earlier this month with an incredible mirror selfie that would've left her fans lost for words.

The 25-year-old was seen in the snapshot with her long, dark hair styled half-up with the rest left to cascade down her back. She wore a nude-colored dress that featured a daring back with ruching and straps.

Lourdes sizzled in the outfit

Madonna is one proud mom to her daughter, and in a 2019 interview with Vogue she opened up about much she admires her eldest child.

Describing her as "insanely talented", Madonna admitted: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive.

"And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of...' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

