Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos The actress is married to musician Mark Foster

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too.

The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning.

Julia threw caution to the wind and ditched the idea of a traditional white gown for something completely different.

The star said 'I do' wearing a unique, high-necked, white pants suit and heels, and she couldn't have been happier.

After getting engaged, Julia and Mark couldn't decide between eloping to Las Vegas and having a big wedding, so they went for something in the middle and had a quiet ceremony at New York's City Hall.

"I love pants suits, and I always thought that if I were to get married in a courthouse, I wanted to wear one," Julia told Vogue. "I wanted a Carrie Bradshaw moment. But of course for the party, I wanted something more soft and feminine."

Anna married her husband Mark Foster in 2019

Julia didn't have a lot of time to plan what she was going to wear as she was busy filming.

"I started freaking out because I was getting married in 10 days and had nothing to wear," she said. "When I was on a lunch break in my trailer, I went on Instagram, and I got a DM from Danielle Frankel asking me if I had found a dress.

"I wrote her back, and we exchanged numbers. The next day we spoke on the phone, and I felt like I’d known her forever. It was an Instagram miracle!"

Julia said her day was the most magical ever

Julia's second wedding look was a satin and lace dress which she wore to celebrate with her loved ones at the Public Hotel the next day.

Julia described her nuptials as, "the most magical moment I've ever had".

She later shared images on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about her big day.

"It was truly magical," she wrote. "Thank you @daniellefrankelstudio for giving me a dream pant suit for a courthouse wedding and most beautiful wedding dress EVER. Thank you to our dear talented friend @andybarron for the beautiful pictures. These pictures make me happy especially during these hard times."

