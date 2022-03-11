Naomi star Stephanie March is a knockout in killer leather dress The former Law & Order actress has a major role in the new CW show

Stephanie March looked a long way from her days in the courtroom when she made a bold fashion statement in a stunning leather dress.

The actress - who is starring in the new DC superhero drama, Naomi - delighted viewers when she slipped into the sleek outfit which she'd teamed with some killer heels.

Stephanie was clearly a fan of the look as she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself on set and her social media followers loved it.

"Well....hello. Looking exceptionally beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "You look smokin good girl," and a third said: "I love this show. You are awesome."

Stephanie says she loves playing a role outside of the courtroom

Stephanie looked like she meant business in the selfie as she got into character as Akira, who is hiding out on earth despite being from a planet far away.

Naomi follows a teenage superhero whose life is thrown into chaos when supernatural events start happening in her town.

Stephanie has a recurring role in the show which has already garnered a huge following.

She opened up about her role playing a 'metahuman' - which is a human with superpowers - in an interview with TVLine.

Stephanie is excited for her new role

"I can tell you she's from another planet," she said. "She is hiding on Earth. Naomi sought her out looking for answers on that particular incident, and their relationship is loaded.

"In one scene, I was drinking coffee waiting for Naomi, and someone from the production crew informed me that aliens don't drink caffeine.

Stephanie plays a metahuman in the CW drama

"And I said, 'Wait! I'm an alien? I thought I was metahuman? That's the preferred term.'"

Stephanie also loves playing a character which is so different to her past roles.

"Akira is not an attorney. I have played my fair share of those," she said. "She did not go to law school. The possibilities are limitless when it comes to Akira, and that's why I'm having so much fun."



