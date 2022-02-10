Julia Garner puts on statuesque display in bold new modeling photos The Ozark star looked ten feet tall

Julia Garner once again pulled out all the stops for a photoshoot and her outfit, hair and legs, got everyone talking.

The Inventing Anna actress wowed fans with her appearance which was in stark contrast to the way she looks in the Netflix show, Ozark.

MORE: Julia Garner looks so different after unexpected makeover

In the images, Julia stood tall wearing a nude-colored, satin suit and bra and she rocked short, blonde tresses and eyebrows to die for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Netlix's Inventing Anna

The star was promoting her upcoming series, Inventing Anna, and captioned the post: "Only a few more sleeps until @inventinganna drops! Virtual premiere tonight for #InventingAnna comes out this Friday on @netflix. So excited! Xx."

She thanked her glam squad for the amazing makeover and her fans rushed to tell them how much they adored her look.

MORE: Everything we know about Ozark season four so far

MORE: 75 excellent movies to watch on Netflix this week

"Natural beauty and natural talent," wrote one, while a second added: "Supermodel. Making me wanna chop my hair," and a third commented: "We're obsessed with you."

Julia's fans called her a 'supermodel' after her latest shoot

Julia has been delighting fans by switching up her appearance lately.

She ditched her trademark corkscrew locks for a hairdo which got everyone talking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In place of her curls was a beehive style which made her look so different.

MORE: Everything we know about Ozark season four so far

MORE: Netflix's You: is there a season four in the works?

Julia's head-to-toe glamorous look was a far cry from her wardrobe on the hit show, in which she plays Ruth Langmore.

Julia is playing Anna Delvey in the new Netflix series

The actress and model wowed in a glittery, halter mini-dress and she looked like a star from the sixties.

Julia was on the show to promote the fourth and final season of Ozark, but also her role in Netflix drama, Inventing Anna.

She plays the infamous fake heiress, Anna Delvey, who was convicted of multiple scams.

The German heiress had a $67million trust fund and managed to scam banks and socialites out of millions of dollars between 2013 and 2017.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.