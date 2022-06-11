Romeo Beckham has the best reaction to Mia Regan's stunning bikini photo Victoria Beckham's son has been in a relationship for three years

Mia Regan stunned her fans on Friday with a sensational bikini photo – but none were as impressed as her boyfriend Romeo Beckham.

The 19-year-old highlighted her model physique in a tiny multi-coloured triangle bikini top, which she paired with some bright yellow silky trousers and a gold belly chain for a stunning mirror selfie during her girls' trip abroad.

Mia revealed she was wearing matching bikini briefs as she pulled them up high on her hips and left the string ties dangling over the waist of her eye-catching trousers.

She wore her short blonde hair down in loose waves and appeared to be makeup-free, with her sunkissed complexion illuminated in the light of her hotel room.

While fans were blown away by her appearance, Romeo – who has been dating Mia for three years – had the sweetest response to her photo.

Romeo was a big fan of Mia's photo

"Love you xx," he replied to several gorgeous images she shared of her time away. Not to be outdone, Mia responded: "Love you more." Fans also got in on the action, with many calling Mia "gorgeous" and "stunning".

Mia and Romeo first started dating in May 2019. While it's not been confirmed how they initially met, reports say that it is expected they were first introduced while running in the same social circles.

Meanwhile, Mia has been enjoying an extended vacation and recently provided some serious style inspiration during her time in Marrakech.

Romeo and Mia have been dating for three years

In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram, Mia posed in front of a stunning geometric backdrop while sporting a sheer asymmetric mini dress by south London-based label KNWLS.

Her auburn and sage-coloured dress, which retails at £2,062, featured an abstract print, a super flattering soft cowl neckline, plus a few whimsical ruffles on one side.

She accessorised with a bandana in her hair which perfectly matched the print of her dress. The popular hair accessory also happens to be a previous style favourite of Romeo's mum, Victoria Beckham.

