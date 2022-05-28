Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia stuns in desert photo - wait 'til you see her boots The model is spending time away from her famous boyfriend

Mia Regan is making the most of her time away from boyfriend Romeo Beckham by posing up a storm in the desert.

The model looked gorgeous in photos shared on Instagram on Friday which showed her rocking a pair of brown cowboy boots and a yellow checked co-ord while playfully posing alone in the stark surroundings.

Mia's outfit consisted of a semi-sheer top and matching asymmetrical skirt that showed off a hint of her toned stomach.

She accessorised with a pink and blue bag and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low, sleek bun, adding glossy makeup courtesy of YSL Beauty.

Mia appeared to be on a trip with the brand as she thanked them in her caption, although did not reveal her location.

Mia looked gorgeous in her desert outfit

Romeo was among the first to comment on her head-turning appearance, simply writing: "Yesssss," followed by a love-struck emoji. Mia sweetly replied with three red hearts.

Others labelled her "gorgeous" and "stunning", and one wrote: "Love this girl!!! So stylish and positive." Another said: "Beautiful and also so cool."

Ahead of her trip, Mia joined Romeo for a TikTok video which saw them answer questions about each other, much to the amusement of their fans.

Throughout the clip, many revelations come to light, including Mia owning the most colourful wardrobe despite Romeo's penchant for a vibrant ensemble.

Mia and Romeo have been together for three years

The pair, who were in fits of giggles when asked, also agreed that the footballer is the better singer out of the two of them.

Fans went wild for the video and left messages for the couple in the comments. One fan penned: "The perfect couple," with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "Your relationship with Mia is so cute, and the matching tops."

Mia and Romeo first started dating in May 2019. While it's not been confirmed how they initially met, reports say that it is expected they met running in the same social circles.

