Mia Regan wows in striking vintage designer outfit - look

Mia Regan has blasted onto the fashion scene with her creative outfits and modelesque beauty. Romeo Beckham's girlfriend fits perfectly into his fashion-forward family – often sporting some seriously eye-catching ensembles.

Mia, 19, recently dazzled in a head-to-toe vintage designer look, featuring a cropped orange military-style jacket with buckle detail, a pair of oversized baggy grey trousers and some chunky grey sneakers to top off her avant-garde concoction.

The model wore her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun, letting her seventies bangs shape her radiant face. She went all out with the accessories, wearing a statement pearl choker from Vivienne Westwood around her neck and a matching bracelet around her wrist. A silver metal belt hung around her low-waisted trousers, infusing the look with some noughties nostalgia.

Mia took to social media to share the stunning snaps, alongside the caption: "jeanpaulgaultier @eytys @viviennewestwood."

Mia looked unreal in the luxury look

She posed up a storm in her bedroom, revealing a sneak peek into the space. Behind her, viewers could catch a glimpse of a pink Miu Miu Wander matelassé mini hobo bag on the floor, an array of tote bags, some colourful books stacked on top of one another and some framed artworks.

Romeo's girlfriend has an eclectic wardrobe

Romeo recently showcased the sweetest tribute to Mia, proving that the stylish duo truly are couple goals. The 19-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram, revealing his new necklace that featured a mini black and white photo of him and his model girlfriend in a small silver frame pendant. The necklace, crafted by Ian Charms, boasted an eclectic array of beads including multi-coloured dice, pearls, football-shaped beads and even an eyeball-shaped bead.

The post came shortly after the couple celebrated three years of dating. Romeo once again took to social media to mark the milestone, saying: "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher."

