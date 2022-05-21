﻿
mia-regan-designer-outfit

Mia Regan wows in striking vintage designer outfit - look

The model has incredible alternative style

Mia Regan has blasted onto the fashion scene with her creative outfits and modelesque beauty. Romeo Beckham's girlfriend fits perfectly into his fashion-forward family – often sporting some seriously eye-catching ensembles.

READ: Mia Regan wows in leather alongside boyfriend Romeo Beckham

Mia, 19, recently dazzled in a head-to-toe vintage designer look, featuring a cropped orange military-style jacket with buckle detail, a pair of oversized baggy grey trousers and some chunky grey sneakers to top off her avant-garde concoction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan celebrate good news

The model wore her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun, letting her seventies bangs shape her radiant face. She went all out with the accessories, wearing a statement pearl choker from Vivienne Westwood around her neck and a matching bracelet around her wrist. A silver metal belt hung around her low-waisted trousers, infusing the look with some noughties nostalgia.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham teams up with son Romeo and you should see her PVC trousers

Mia took to social media to share the stunning snaps, alongside the caption: "jeanpaulgaultier @eytys @viviennewestwood."

mia-regan-seflie

Mia looked unreal in the luxury look

She posed up a storm in her bedroom, revealing a sneak peek into the space. Behind her, viewers could catch a glimpse of a pink Miu Miu Wander matelassé mini hobo bag on the floor, an array of tote bags, some colourful books stacked on top of one another and some framed artworks.

mia-regan-mirror-selfie

Romeo's girlfriend has an eclectic wardrobe 

Romeo recently showcased the sweetest tribute to Mia, proving that the stylish duo truly are couple goals. The 19-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram, revealing his new necklace that featured a mini black and white photo of him and his model girlfriend in a small silver frame pendant. The necklace, crafted by Ian Charms, boasted an eclectic array of beads including multi-coloured dice, pearls, football-shaped beads and even an eyeball-shaped bead.

STORY: David and Victoria Beckham's pre-wedding activities revealed

The post came shortly after the couple celebrated three years of dating. Romeo once again took to social media to mark the milestone, saying: "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about romeo beckham

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back