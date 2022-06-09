Romeo and Cruz Beckham's sellout Nike trainers are set to be summer's hottest trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to menswear, the Beckham boys have got it down. Despite their ages, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, are street style veterans - which is hardly surprising considering their mother Victoria Beckham's prestige in the fashion sphere.

While their numerous colorful outfits have been extensively scrutinized, their shoe collection remains something of a mystery. However, we've discovered their go-to sneaker choice – and it is set to be a surefire hit for summer.

The three sons of Victoria and David have a penchant for Nike Dunks – and with demand for the sneakers always on the rise, who can blame them?

The sneakers are one of Nike's most coveted shoes and according to HypeBeast, the Nike Dunk is "one of the most collectible silhouettes on the market today. "Originally crafted as a basketball shoe, Nike Dunks have become popular on the skateboard scene and have taken on a sartorial cachet of their own.

The shoes have become synonymous with street style so naturally the Beckhams will own a few pairs. Let's take a look at some of their fashion fits complemented by the must-have shoes…

Romeo Beckham

Romeo sported a classic black and white pair of Nike Dunks in the low cut as he was snapped on a sun-soaked outing. He styled the shows with some patchwork denim jeans, a red T-shirt and wore his blonde locks swept back in a backward baseball cap.

The 19-year-old shared this image online with fans as he performed an impressive jump in the sporty shoes. A pair of blue jeans and a white hoodie paired with the shoes made for a laid-back look for the emerging football star.

It's hardly surprising that Romeo owns more than one pair of the prestigious shoes. Pictured here, we can see Romeo posing for a quick snap in some beige cargo pants, a white graphic T-shirt and a pair of green and white Nike Dunks with neon orange laces.

Even the star's model girlfriend Mia Regan is a fan and wore a matching pair of the eye-catching shoes to twin with her boyfriend. Cute!

Grab yourself a pair of these highly sought-after two-tone sneakers and step out in style.

Nike Dunk Low Black White GS, £150, Laced

Cruz Beckham

Cruz took to Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie with fans online. He wore a pair of red, black and white Nike Dunks for his workout session, in addition to some black mesh basketball shorts and white socks.

The 17-year-old posed for a cliffside photo in the same pair of sneakers. A pair of black shorts, a black T-shirt and a black cap made for an edgy look, which was complemented by the budding singer's frosted tips and highly desirable kicks.

Cruz paid homage to the original function of the shoes by participating in a game of basketball. The youngest Beckham son went shirtless as he practiced his skills, letting all eyes fall on his rare shoes which are increasingly hard to get hold of.

Treat yourself with a lookalike pair of Cruz's attention-grabbing shoes just in time for summer.

Air Jordan 1 Mid, £109.95, Nike

It appears that big brother Brooklyn is more of a fan of Nike Air Force 1s and is frequently spotted in a pristine white pair when stepping out alongside his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

