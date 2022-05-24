Romeo Beckham looks identical to dad David in sporty outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Given his family's reputation in the fashion industry, it is no surprise that Romeo Beckham possesses a penchant for style. The 19-year-old football player took to social media on Tuesday to share a quick selfie with fans – and he is the spitting image of his famous father.

Romeo smiled for the selfie wearing a black V-beck sports vest with graphic multicoloured text and a signature Nike tick logo. The middle Beckham son showcased a striking beaded necklace from Ian Charms - who have stars including Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, Dua Lipa and Pete Davidson among the brand's clientele.

The necklace, which Romeo has previously debuted on Instagram, features a sweet black and white couples' photo of the football player and his model girlfriend Mia Regan among the vibrant array of charms.

Romeo looked just like his dad in the selfie

The younger brother of Brooklyn Beckham wore his platinum tips spiked up and shaved on the side as she posed for the snap. He showed off a sunkissed Miami tan – probably thanks to his many days spent training on the football pitch.

The footballer sported his favourite luxury necklace

Romeo snapped the selfie as he relaxed indoors during the evening, sharing a glimpse into a swanky skyscraper apartment that featured a stone-hued sofa, gleaming wooden floors and large glass windows.

Mia and Romeo have been dating for three years

Want to get on board with the beaded necklace trend? Luckily, you can invest in a necklace just like Romeo's. This must-have, psychedelic necklace is a surefire hit for summer and is the perfect gift for partners, friends, siblings or even better – yourself!

Ian Charms Beaded Necklace, £150, Selfridges

Romeo recently shared a previously unseen throwback photograph that showed the teen as a young boy, looking directly at the camera with a gappy smile and wearing a white beanie over his shoulder-length hair.

While a number of fans shared love heart emojis and love heart eyes, there was a debate as to who Romeo looked most like.

"Mini mama!" one remarked, while a second echoed: "Pretty like your mother." Others thought the photo bore a strong resemblance to Romeo's little sister. "You look like little Harper!" one stated as a second admitted: "I thought it was Harper!"

