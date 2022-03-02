Mia Regan wows in leather alongside boyfriend Romeo Beckham

Considering his mum is a fashion veteran, it comes as no surprise that Romeo Beckham is following in his family's fashion forward footsteps. The 19-year-old graced the fashion scene for the Yves Saint Laurent show on Tuesday in Paris, sitting front row alongside his model girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo looked relaxed in an oversized baby pink knit jumper layered over a white T-shirt and blue jeans, accessorising with a chunky silver chain necklace and sunglasses. Mia looked incredible in a signature all-black Yves Saint Laurent outfit, epitomising the brand's cool-girl charm. She sported a cropped black leather jacket with button-down detailing, a pair of black jeans and belt, complete with black leather brogues.

The blonde beauty wore her hair up in a bun, allowing her seventies bangs to shape her face. Romeo kept it simple with his usual buzzcut, which accentuated his plethora of tattoos that would give dad David Beckham a run for his money.

Mia opted for a dark beauty look consisting of dramatic winged eyeliner and bronzed makeup glow. The influencer, also 19, is known for her colourful style and penchant for sourcing eye-catching second-hand clothing. Never afraid to push the boat out, Mia is always up for experimenting with sustainable fashion and creates some avant-garde sartorial concoctions.

Romeo and Mia were couple goals in their incredible looks

Taking a leaf out of his mum's book, Romeo also likes to play with his style – in particular streetwear. The budding footballer likes to mix luxury labels and sportswear, resulting in some striking urban outfits.

Romeo is taking after his fashion-forward mum Victoria

The couple arrived at the show alongside Victoria, who captured the attention of audiences wearing a pair of red PVC trousers from her eponymous label.

Romeo and Mia have been together since 2019

Complementing the trousers with some red heels and a purple jumper, Victoria stepped out of her all-black comfort zone, leaving Mia to man the fort while she turned to colour for the day.

Romeo is currently living in Miami and training to become a professional football player. Mia, originally from Wiltshire, regularly jets around the world for her modelling career all while pioneering a more conscious approach to fashion consumption. Talk about couple goals!