Eva Longoria turns heads in purple leather bra and matching skirt

Eva Longoria showed off her toned midriff as she stepped out to enjoy the premiere of Gordita Chronicles on Sunday.

Making an appearance at Valentine DTLA, the 47-year-old actress opted for a very daring lavender-hued leather three-piece outfit comprised of a midi skirt, a cropped jacket, and a wraparound bikini-style top.

She teamed her outfit with a pair of lilac heels, metallic nails, and a collection of dainty silver rings. The Desperate Housewives star styled her brunette locks in a chic updo and finished off her bold look with lashings of mascara, a pink lip, and a pop of peach blush.

Eva appeared on the red carpet alongside American actress Zoe Saldana who looked ethereal in her billowing white gown. The 43-year-old actress wore her hair down around her shoulders and finished off her look with a bright pink lip.

Eva looked lovely in lilac

The duo have traded in their acting skills for their latest project which sees them serving as executive producers on the upcoming HBO Max series Gordita Chronicles. Beyond this, Eva has also directed one of the 10 episodes.

Set to debut on Thursday 23 June, the Latino-focused series charts the struggles of a 12-year-old Dominican girl as she attempts to fit into 1980s hedonistic Miami whilst her family continues to pursue the American dream.

The duo have teamed up for their latest project

Eva's latest appearance comes after she recently took Cannes by storm in an array of jaw-droppingly beautiful outfits. And in another lingerie-inspired outfit, the actress rocked the red carpet in a sheer, lace dress.

Her stunning frock featured a plunging bodice and a thigh-high split that did well to accentuate her toned legs. She paired her daring dress with plenty of Chopard diamonds for some added sparkle. Letting her dress do the talking, Eva wore her hair in a timeless, slicked-back bun.

