Eva Longoria looks incredible in daring lace dress in Cannes

Eva Longoria is killing it with her show-stopping looks during her time in Cannes.

The 47-year-old looked incredible once again on Wednesday, rocking an exquisite black gown to the Chopard Love Cinema gala dinner at Hotel Martinez. Eva's stunning frock featured a plunging lace bodice and daring thigh slit that highlighted her gym-honed legs, while a matching fabric belt cinched in her trim waist.

Of course, being a Chopard event, Eva was dripping in blinding diamonds from the luxury jewelry brand, including a pair of dangly diamond and emerald earrings.

She wore her dark hair pulled back into a chic low bun and added a pop of pink lipstick to brighten up her look.

Eva has been turning heads ever since she arrived in the French Riviera last week.

During her first red carpet appearance, she stole the show in a beautiful, semi-sheer black gown by Alberta Ferretti.

Eva's exquisite dress featured a ruffled skirt, scoop neckline, and delicate scattered sequins and embellishments. She accessorized with a black velvet and diamond statement choker and killer strappy heels that featured diamante trims.

Eva wore her brunette tresses up in a softly curled ponytail with loose tendrils framing her face. Her makeup focused on her eyes with lashings of mascara and winged eyeliner, which she teamed with a soft nude lip.

For the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Eva wowed in a show-stopping silver mirror dress by Cristina Ottaviano, accessorizing with platform heels and a sleek updo.

Eva has credited a diverse fitness routine for helping her get back to feeling her best following the birth of her son Santiago in 2018.

"I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she previously explained to People.

