Eva Longoria is a real-life mermaid in gorgeous new gym selfie

Eva Longoria took to Instagram to share a photo from her Sunday morning workout – and fans were seriously impressed.

The actress wore shimmering turquoise activewear that gave us total mermaid vibes, showing off seriously sculpted abs and her toned arms. The saucy snap was taken inside Eva's Valle de Bravo home on Lake Avándaro near Mexico City, with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the gorgeous lake – talk about inspiring views!

WATCH: Eva Longoria shares rare video with son Santi

Eva, who recently turned 47, captioned the sultry snap: "Showing up for yourself is the first step. Happy Sunday!" and her pal, tennis ace Serena Williams commented, joking: "I did not show up for myself today sadly lol."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the star, writing: "That view [fire emojis]" and: "Beautiful Eva!!! You’re kicking it and looking fantastic."

They were also big fans of her gorgeous ensemble, writing: "I love your sneakers!!!" and: "Love your workout leggings."

Eva impressed fans with her gym selfie

If you're a fan of Eva's magical gym style, emulate her look with these buys

Heroine Sport Marvel metallic stretch leggings, £95/$99, Net-A-Porter

New Balance Fresh Foam Trainers, £135 / $149.99, New Balance

The actress' home gym is well-stocked with equipment, including a mini trampoline, dumbbells and a weight bench in shot, so it's no wonder she looks so fab.

Speaking to People, she said she likes to mix up her exercise routine as much as she can. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she explained.

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting.

"I still love yoga," she told Us Weekly. "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

She's not lying. Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all. She's a machine.

