Eva Longoria wows in mirror gown for Top Gun: Maverick's Cannes premiere Mirror mirror on the actress!

Eva Longoria has rocked a stunning silver and blush mirror dress for the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Walking the carpet for the European premiere of Top Gun: Maverick - which received a five-minute standing ovation - Eva wowed fans in the ombré look by Cristina Ottaviano.

WATCH: Tom Cruise arrives at Cannes Film Festival ahead of special tribute

Cristina Ottavian is known for her love of embellished fabrics and intricate embroideries, and it was on show on Wednesday in Eva's look, which the actress accessorized with platform strappy heels and a sleek updo.

Eva is in town as an ambassador for L'Oreal and the night before the 47-year-old stole the show in a beautiful, semi-sheer black gown by Alberta Ferretti to attend the screening of Final Cut.

Eva has credited a diverse fitness routine for helping her get back to feeling her best following the birth of her son Santiago in 2018.

"I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she previously explained to People.

Eva wowed in this Cristina Ottavian gown

The Top Gun: Maverick premiere also saw eight fighter jets bellowing red, white and blue smoke behind them as star Tom Cruise and other members of the film's cast and crew watched from the carpet.

"This is an incredible evening and an incredible time .. just to see everyone’s faces,” the actor shared to guests in the crowd.

"It’s been 36 years since the first Top Gun and we’ve had to hold it for years because of the pandemic."

The Top Gun: Maverick premiere also saw eight fighter jets bellowing red, white and blue smoke

He added: "We talked about it when filming. I just want to see everyone’s faces. There’s no masks and we’re in a movie theater. I’m going to take this all in and I feel very grateful. We’re here for you. I make all these movies for all of you and I’m very blessed to do what I do. Enjoy this evening. You all have made my life."

It was reported on social media that the screening ended with a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd.

