Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal dancing in chain bikini - watch

Elizabeth Hurley caused her fans to do a double take on Friday when she shared a video of herself dancing in a tiny black bikini.

The 57-year-old looked sensational as she jumped up and down and twirled around to showcase her "favourite" two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. She wore her highlighted hair in long beach waves and added a sultry smokey eye, accessorising with some gold hooped earrings.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley highlights curves dancing in tiny bikini

Plugging her bikini, Elizabeth said in the clip: "This is my favourite Ebony bikini it's 30% off this weekend only. Catch it whilst you can."

The 'Ebony' bikini top features "gleaming gold chains and body sculpting Italian lycra. It has removable pads and adjustable string ties at the neck and back". The matching bottoms have gold chain detailing at the sides and offer "moderate coverage and a flattering fit".

The actress was in a sunny location surrounded by palm trees, but it wasn't enough to distract her fans from her phenomenal figure.

Elizabeth looked incredible

"You actually are 'THE BODY'," one responded. A second said: "Good Lord Almighty!" A third added: "I could watch this over and over again," and a fourth gushed: "Ms. Hurley, the hottie. Have mercy."

Elizabeth launched her swimwear range in 2005 and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

Fans were obsessed with Elizabeth's figure

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

Elizabeth's bikini video comes after she celebrated her 57th birthday in another version of her iconic Versace safety pin dress.

This time though she rocked a sparkly pink mini dress that featured several cut-outs across her body which were held together with gold discs rather than pins.

