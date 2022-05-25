Elizabeth Hurley wows in figure-hugging summer dress – fans react

Elizabeth Hurley looked every inch the summer goddess as she shared an exciting video on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old British actress wowed fans in her figure-hugging, floral summer dress. Oozing sophistication, the mum-of-one shared her exciting news while wearing a stunning, prairie-esque dress featuring elegant shoulder cut-outs. She finished off her gorgeous outfit with a simple silver pendant, a nude lip, and a smoky eye for some added drama.

WATCH: Elizabeth looking glam while getting her make-up done

Elizabeth styled her chestnut brown hair in loose waves for an effortless, carefree look. Under the natural light, her subtle blonde highlights added some extra summer glamour.

From the comfort of her wicker chair, the former model showed off her sensational long, bronzed legs which were on full display.

The former model looked stunning as she shared her exciting news

Fans inundated the comments section with endless praise, with one adding: "Looking more beautiful than ever."

Another penned: "OMG you are stunningly beautiful."

A third remarked: "You are the most beautiful ambassador ever! Oh…and it's a great cause my gorgeous friend!"

The actress unveiled her new role as global ambassador

The Austin Powers actress posted the video to unveil her new role as the "Global Ambassador" for Smile Train.

She captioned the post: "It’s an honour and a privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train and help change the world one smile at a time. Every three minutes, somewhere in the world another baby is born struggling to breathe, speak or eat due to a cleft."

Speaking of the charity's success, Elizabeth added: "Smile Train has achieved so much in 23 years, helping more than 1.5 million cleft-affected children. Hundreds of thousands of children and adults worldwide do not have access to the lifesaving surgery and other comprehensive cleft care they so desperately need. Smile Train works to fill that gap."

Elizabeth recently spoke at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

This certainly isn’t the first time that Elizabeth has captivated fans with her incredible physique. Earlier this month, the actress sent fans wild with a video of herself relaxing by the pool in a tiny, black triangle bikini.

Her legions of followers rushed to the comments section in awe of the actress, with one writing: "Wow the most gorgeous woman on this planet."

Another added: "Goddess perfection", along with a flurry of heart and flame emojis.

